10 dead, 8,000 affected as heavy rains lash Peru

Lima, Feb. 11.

President Martin Vizcarra on Monday reported that recent heavy rains have so far left 10 dead, 8,000 affected and 1,800 homeless.

According to the Head of State, human losses have been the most unfortunate consequences of rains and landslides in the country.

Likewise, there are reports of destroyed bridges, roads, houses, health centers, police stations, and educational institutions.

According to the top official, the interrupted routes are being restored, mainly on road corridors affecting journeys from one city to another.

As for the collapse of Montalvo bridge (Moquegua region), which halted the traffic on routes linking Arequipa, Moquegua, and Tacna regions, the statesman announced an alternative route has been found and that works are underway to restore the connection.

Remarks were made during a National Disaster Risk Management Council (Conagerd) meeting to assess the current situation in rain-affected areas across the country.

The meeting took place at the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN), attached to the Ministry of Defense, in Lima's Jesus Maria district.

On the occasion, he was joined by Prime Minister Cesar Villanueva and other high-ranking officials.

(END) VVS/CCR/DTK/RMB

Published: 2/11/2019