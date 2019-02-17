17 Feb 2019

10 dead, 8,000 affected as heavy rains lash Peru

Report
from Government of Peru
Published on 11 Feb 2019 View Original

Lima, Feb. 11.

President Martin Vizcarra on Monday reported that recent heavy rains have so far left 10 dead, 8,000 affected and 1,800 homeless.

According to the Head of State, human losses have been the most unfortunate consequences of rains and landslides in the country.

Likewise, there are reports of destroyed bridges, roads, houses, health centers, police stations, and educational institutions.

According to the top official, the interrupted routes are being restored, mainly on road corridors affecting journeys from one city to another.

As for the collapse of Montalvo bridge (Moquegua region), which halted the traffic on routes linking Arequipa, Moquegua, and Tacna regions, the statesman announced an alternative route has been found and that works are underway to restore the connection.

Remarks were made during a National Disaster Risk Management Council (Conagerd) meeting to assess the current situation in rain-affected areas across the country.

The meeting took place at the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN), attached to the Ministry of Defense, in Lima's Jesus Maria district.

On the occasion, he was joined by Prime Minister Cesar Villanueva and other high-ranking officials.

(END) VVS/CCR/DTK/RMB

Published: 2/11/2019

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.