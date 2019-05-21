21 May 2019

UNICEF Paraguay Floods Humanitarian Situation Report No.3, 20 May 2019

from UN Children's Fund
Published on 20 May 2019
Download PDF (600.36 KB)

Highlights

• As of 17 May, authorities estimate that over 62,000 families are in need of assistance due to the floods that affected a large part of Paraguay's population over the past week, mainly in Ñeembucú, Presidente Hayes, Alto Paraguay, Concepción, Capital (Asunción), Misiones, San Pedro and Central departments.

• Departmental-level Emergency declarations remain active in eight departments and in the Capital, however, a National Emergency has not been formally declared. The National Emergency Secretariat continues supporting the local authorities responding to the emergency (Emergency Operation Centres-COEs).

• New reports from the National Bureau of Health Surveillance indicate that the number of families affected in Presidente Hayes and Asunción is increasing.

• UNICEF and partners are providing hygiene and watertreatment supplies, repellents and mosquito nets to families affected in Ñeembucú. Psycho-social-support materials are also being provided.

• UNICEF is working in coordination with the Ministry of Education to restore the functionality of educational institutions, so that children can return to school as soon as possible.

• The lack of disaggregated data and difficult access to affected areas due to road closures remain the main challenges for the response.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

62,119 Estimated No. of families in need of assistance (Source: National Emergency Secretariat - SEN, as of 14 May)

Data regarding number of people and children in need is still being consolidated.

16 Flood-related deaths reported since April 2019 (Source: National Bureau of Health Surveillance)

