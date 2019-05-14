UNICEF Paraguay Floods Humanitarian Situation Report No.1, 13 May 2019

Highlights

Heavy rains over the past few days in Paraguay have caused floods affecting a large part of the country's population, mainly in Ñeembucú, Presidente Hayes, Alto Paraguay, Concepción, Capital (Asunción), Misiones, San Pedro and Central departments. According to the latest official reports, over 42,000 families are in need of assistance in the most affected locations.

Significant rainfall has accumulated in the middle basin of the Paraguay River over the past month, the values accumulated in the middle basin have exceeded what is considered normal for the month. In addition, electrical storms have aggravated the consequences of the floods. In the southern area of the country, the situation has been worsened by the shifting of the protective walls in the city of Pilar (Ñeembucú department), which resulted in the evacuation of part of the population.

Departmental-level Emergency declarations have been issued in two departments and in the Capital, however, a National Emergency has not been formally declared. Nevertheless, the National Emergency Secretariat is responding and supporting the local authorities responding to the emergency (Emergency Operation Centres-COEs).

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The floods have affected predominantly nine departments of Paraguay: Presidente Hayes, Central, San Pedro, Concepción, Cordillera, Capital, Ñeembucú, Boquerón and Alto Paraguay. According to reports by the National Bureau of Health Surveillance as of 11 May, 42,100 families have been affected by the floods. Nevertheless, the number of people affected may increase as additional information is being collected in the field. During a press conference held by the Emergencies Minister on 13 May, authorities reported that 62,000 families have been affected, however, official and detailed information of the situation and needs at department-level is not yet available. Water levels have slightly decreased in the past hours and some families are starting to return to their homes, nevertheless many houses are covered by mud and sanitation conditions - as well as associated health concerns - are of great concern due to risk of disease outbreaks. Furthermore, rains are expected to increase in the coming days (see Map 2).

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

42,100

Estimated No. of families in need of assistance

(Source: National Bureau of Health Surveillance, as of 11 May)

Data regarding number of people and children in need is still being consolidated.