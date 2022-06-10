UNICEF and Japan deliver to Health a vault to store 1,000,000 vaccines for the Central Department

ASUNCION, June 9, 2022. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), with the support of the Government of Japan, delivered to the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare (MSPBS) a cold room that will allow the storage of one million doses of vaccines to be distributed in the services of the Central department.

The cold room is installed in the vaccine warehouse of the XI Sanitary Region of the Ministry of Health, located in the city of J. Augusto Saldívar. The equipment will triple the dose storage capacity in the area.

“We are more than happy to receive this donation of this cold room that will allow us to store vaccines within the offices of the XI Health Region. This is a long cherished dream. We would like to thank the Government of Japan and UNICEF for this donation, which is going to be of the utmost importance for all Central services”, highlighted the director of the XI Health Region, Roque Silva.

This is one of the five cold rooms that UNICEF and Japan deliver to the Ministry of Health to strengthen the country's vaccine storage capacity, in addition to the donation of 15 ultra-low-temperature refrigerators, seven solar-powered refrigerators that already 147 refrigerators and 10 remote temperature monitoring equipment were allocated to services in Chaco.

The head of the Expanded Immunization Program (PAI) of the XI Sanitary Region, Luisa Ramírez, explained that this chamber will triple the storage and distribution capacity of vaccines in the area, since previously they could only maintain a stock of approximately 300,000 doses with the equipment they had.

“It is too great a benefit to have this cold network equipment because we brought very few vaccines on a monthly basis or before the month we brought because our cold storage capacity was insufficient for the population that we have in Central,” he explained.

The delivery of these kits is part of the non-reimbursable financial cooperation from the Government of Japan to the Republic of Paraguay to strengthen the vaccine storage cold chain, as well as the technical support provided by UNICEF to the Paraguayan Government's response to the pandemic. of COVID-19 in the health area.

press contacts

Cecilia Sirtori

Communication Officer

Unicef ​​Paraguay

Telephone:+595 21 611 007/8 ext. 132

Telephone: +595 972 989 453

Email: csirtori@unicef.org

Diego Brom

Communication Associate

Unicef ​​Paraguay

Telephone:+595 21 611 007/8 ext. 218

Telephone: +595 981 942 148

Email: dbrom@unicef.org