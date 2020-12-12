Rapid Multi-Sectoral Assessment in Latin America and the Caribbean: Risk indicators related to COVID-19 in Paraguay, July 2020

Introduction:

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic, urging countries to take measures such as isolation, contact tracing, and preventive measures to mitigate risk of transmission of the virus. Consequently, strict measures were ordered to be taken, contributing to a global economic recession, with effects of unemployment, lower salaries, and an increase in poverty.

Regional humanitarian actors work to meet the needs of vulnerable populations affected by the pandemic. For this purpose, robust and objective information on the situation is required for decision-making and planning of humanitarian programmes targeting children and adolescents. For this reason, REACH Initiative (REACH), in collaboration with UNICEF, launched an assessment focusing on the household impact of COVID-19 in 13 Latin American and Caribbean countries.

The data collection was conducted by telephone between June and July 2020. 385 households with children and 385 homes without children were evaluated in each country of interest through simple stratified random sampling. This factsheet presents representative results at country level, reporting on proportion of households and household income levels to ensure that all economic groups are represented. Each stratum (households with and without children) is representative at a 95% confidence level and a 5% margin of error.