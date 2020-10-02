Paraguay

Paraguay - Wildfires (INFONA, Government of Paraguay, GWIS, Meteorologia Paraguay) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 October 2020)

  • Strong wind and high temperature have favoured the spread of several wildfires burning throughout Paraguay.

  • As of 28 September, national authorities (INFONA) report 4,642 thermal anomalies detected across Paraguay, most of which in Presidente Hayes Department (central-western Paraguay).

  • A national state of emergency has been declared on 1 October, to limit the spread of wildfires.

  • According to the Joint Reserach Cente (JRC) Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS), the fire danger forecast is from very high to exterme over most of central and northern Paraguay on 2-3 October. High temperature and strong wind are forecast over the next 24 hours throughout Paraguay.

