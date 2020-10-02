Paraguay
Paraguay - Wildfires (INFONA, Government of Paraguay, GWIS, Meteorologia Paraguay) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 October 2020)
Strong wind and high temperature have favoured the spread of several wildfires burning throughout Paraguay.
As of 28 September, national authorities (INFONA) report 4,642 thermal anomalies detected across Paraguay, most of which in Presidente Hayes Department (central-western Paraguay).
A national state of emergency has been declared on 1 October, to limit the spread of wildfires.
According to the Joint Reserach Cente (JRC) Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS), the fire danger forecast is from very high to exterme over most of central and northern Paraguay on 2-3 October. High temperature and strong wind are forecast over the next 24 hours throughout Paraguay.