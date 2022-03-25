Paraguay
Paraguay - Severe weather, update (Met Paraguay, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 March 2022)
The number of fatalities has increased following heavy rainfall, strong winds and widespread floods in central-southern Paraguay.
According to media reports, three people died in southern Paraguay, of which one was in San Lorenzo City (Central Department), one in Ciudad del Este (Alto Paraná Department) and another one close to the capital Asunción.
On 25-26 March moderate to heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms are forecast across most parts of Paraguay, particularly over the Departments of Concepción, San Pedro, Amambay and Alto Paraguay.