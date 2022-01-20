Paraguay
Paraguay – Heatwave (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 January 2022)
- The recent extreme heatwave affecting South America has caused a record number of forest, peri-urban and urban fires across Paraguay.
- The frequency and gravity of the fires, along with the very high number of COVID-19 cases, prompted the national authorities to consider the activation of the state of emergency in the whole country.
- Within the last days, 3 757 heat hotspots were recorded. So far, the authorities estimate the loss of agricultural produce to reach the equivalent of 12% of the GDP. It is the small and medium farmers who have been the most severely affected and will need the most support to recover.