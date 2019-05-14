Paraguay Floods - Situation Report #1 (08 May 2019)

CONTEXT

Between 15 March and 8 May 2019, atypical flooding of the Paraguay river caused by heavy rainfall affected riparian communities in 19 districts belonging to 6 departments including the capital (Distrito Capital) .

The flooding cut off rural roads and isolated many small riparian communities - a total of 38,504 families (192,520 people) were affected, 11 deaths were reported, and 6 health care facilities were damaged.

The most affected department is Distrito Capital, where several neighborhoods in Asuncion were flooded and 12,267 families ( 61,335 people) were displaced. In the departments of Presidente Hayes and in Alto Paraguay, 100% of the districts are affected by roadblocks

Water, Hygiene and Sanitation are the most urgent needs as temporary shelters in Asuncion do not have sufficient supply in accordance with minimum humanitarian standards

The flooding is expected to remain constant or increase due to the seasonal flooding of the river starting in the month of June.