Paraguay: Floods (MDRPY020) DREF Final Report

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

In May 2019, intense rains that included large hailstones and up to 80-kilometres per hour winds affected the entire country, doubling or tripling monthly rainfall averages. This especially affected Ñeembucú, which received around 250 millimetres throughout the day, causing river levels to increase by 15 centimetres in 24 hours. In Asunción, the Paraguay River rose between 10 and 17 centimetres in just a few hours. In the Concepción area, a large part of the river was under water due to the river's flooding by more than 4 centimetres.

According to the Ministry of Health in June1 , the floods in Paraguay in 2019 had an increased impact on 49,637 affected families, 14,114 displaced families, 202 shelters, 16 affected health centres in the 45 districts of the departments of Presidente Hayes, Concepción, Alto Paraguay, Capital, Central, Ñeembucú, San Pedro, Misiones and Cordillera.

During the months of May to July rains continued in several parts of the country; however, by August the river levels of the central waterways decreased, which allowed families to return to their homes. This significantly reduced the levels of impact to 27,149 affected families, 13,574 displaced families, 149 shelters, 6 affected health centres, in the 20 districts of the departments of Presidente Hayes, Alto Paraguay, Capital, Central and Ñeembucú. These floods, which lasted between 84 and 140 days depending on the location, caused the death of 29 people, 26 per cent of whom were children and adolescents and 15 per cent were indigenous people.

The main problems identified by the floods were linked to geographical conditions and population: extensive territory, impassable and inaccessible roads, isolated communities, vulnerable population, effects on their livelihoods, and food security.