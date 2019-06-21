21 Jun 2019

Paraguay - Floods (DG ECHO, SEN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 21 Jun 2019

  • The situation in Paraguay continues to worsen as a result of heavy rain and flooding, bringing the number of families affected to 69,534, out of which 19,500 have been evacuated. Seven deaths have been reported in recent days, bringing the total number to 23. According to the Ministry of Health, there has been an increase in acute respiratory, gastrointestinal and skin diseases.

  • DG ECHO is supporting relief efforts through funding to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). In spite of the official response, which includes 118 provisional shelters in Asunción, there are outstanding needs in the health, WASH, protection and shelter sectors.

