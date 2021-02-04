Paraguay - Floods and landslides (DMH, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 February 2021)

Since 31 January, heavy rainfall has been affecting several Departments of Paraguay (Distrito Capital, Central, Paraguarí, Caaguazú and Canindeyú) causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.

According to media reports, at least ten people died, 300 families have been affected and 1,500 houses damaged. In the capital Asunción, people living in Bañado Sur area, have been evacuated due to the rising level of the Paraguay River.