Paraguay - Flood Update (UNICEF, DMH, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 May 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 20 May 2019 — View Original
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting northern, central-eastern and south-eastern Paraguay since the beginning of April, triggering floods resulted in casualties and widespread damage. The most affected are Presidente Hayes, Central, San Pedro, Concepción, Cordillera, Capital (Asunción), Ñeembucú, Boquerón and Alto Paraguay departments.
- According to media, as of 20 May, the death toll stands at 16 due to flood-related pathologies. Six people have died in Presidente Hayes, five in Asunción, three in Ñeembucú, one in Concepción and one in Alto Paraguay.
- In addition, media reports more than 19,500 families evacuated throughout the affected departments. In particular, 12,583 families were reported displaced in the Asunción area, of which 11,005 are hosted in 118 shelters. The same sources report at least 62,119 families affected across the country.
- Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast over central and southwestern departments.