Paraguay: Dengue Outbreak (MDRPY021) DREF Plan of Action

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

A significant increase in dengue cases has been reported in Paraguay in recent weeks. According to the Pan American Health Organization's report for Epidemiology Week No. 7 (EW7 until February 15), dengue cases have increased to 106,127 suspected cases, 20,837 new cases (EW7) and 20 people who have died from the disease1. These figures have surpassed the security ranges and epidemiological trends of past years, with the cases drastically increasing in the first seven weeks of 2020.

On February 18, the Government of Paraguay declared a State of Health Emergency throughout the country in response to the dengue epidemic for 90 days.

The country's climatic conditions due to rain in the summer period, inadequate waste management, and seasonal reproduction of mosquito have generated a significant increase in cases. There is a circulation of two serotypes DEN-2 and DEN-4, where in previous years only the serotype DEN-2 circulated, both serotypes being of higher risk of severe dengue.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has been implementing a National Emergency Plan, together with other organizations such as SEN (National Emergency Secretariat) and SENEPA (National Malaria Service), for the prevention and containment of dengue fever in the country. Promotion, prevention, and surveillance activities need to be strengthened in communities, schools, and health services to prevent the mortality caused by the disease.