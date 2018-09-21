Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 21, 2018

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Paraguay

On 20 September 2018, the National Emergency Secretariat of Paraguay (SEN) reported recent strong winds and hail affecting the following departments: Paraguarí, Canindeyú, Caazapá, Guairá, San Pedro, and Central. Evaluations and technical inspections have been carried out in the most affected zones. Media reported hail and winds affected 100 homes in the town of La Colmena, Paraguarí Department and in Yaguarón District 600 agricultural plants were completely destroyed. The reports are available in Spanish at: Secretaria de Emergencia Nacional and Colorabc Noticias.