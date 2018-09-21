21 Sep 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 21, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 21 Sep 2018 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Paraguay

On 20 September 2018, the National Emergency Secretariat of Paraguay (SEN) reported recent strong winds and hail affecting the following departments: Paraguarí, Canindeyú, Caazapá, Guairá, San Pedro, and Central. Evaluations and technical inspections have been carried out in the most affected zones. Media reported hail and winds affected 100 homes in the town of La Colmena, Paraguarí Department and in Yaguarón District 600 agricultural plants were completely destroyed. The reports are available in Spanish at: Secretaria de Emergencia Nacional and Colorabc Noticias.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.