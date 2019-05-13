13 May 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 9, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 09 May 2019 View Original

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather
Paraguay
On 9 May 2019, media reported that more than 40,000 inhabitants of Asuncion, Paraguay were forced to leave their homes due to flooding caused by continuing storms. In addition, media has reports that displaced persons not currently sheltered in military bases, are staying in plazas and roads waiting for government assignment to temporary shelter. The reports are available in Spanisht at: Antena3 Noticias, and El Universal.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.