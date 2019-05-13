Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 9, 2019

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather

Paraguay

On 9 May 2019, media reported that more than 40,000 inhabitants of Asuncion, Paraguay were forced to leave their homes due to flooding caused by continuing storms. In addition, media has reports that displaced persons not currently sheltered in military bases, are staying in plazas and roads waiting for government assignment to temporary shelter. The reports are available in Spanisht at: Antena3 Noticias, and El Universal.