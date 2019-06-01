Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 31, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Paraguay

On 30 May 2019, the Paraguay General Directorate of Management and Risk Reduction (DGRRD) reported heavy rain in Asuncion city where 135 temporary shelters are open for families who lost their homes due to an overflow of the Paraguay River. Media reported more than 60,000 people were affected in Paraguay and 5,000 people were evacuated from Formosa port in Argentina due to floods. The reports are available in Spanish at: DGRRD, Direccion General, and EjuTV Noticias.

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 31 May 2019, media reported heavy rain in several municipalities of Cordoba Department in Colombia where at least 1,400 families were affected due to an overflow of the Sinú and San Jorge rivers. The most affected towns in Cordoba were: Lorica, San Pelayo, Cotorra, Montelíbano, San José de Uré, Puerto Libertador, Tierralta, and Valencia. The most affected municipality was La Apartada, where 602 families were affected in the following sectors: of El Retorno, La Florida, El Oriente, Daniel Alfonso Paz, Divino Niño, and 24 de Noviembre. The complete report is available in Spanish at: Caracol Radio Noticias.