Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 7, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Bolivia

On 7 January 2019, the Bolivia Civil Defense issued an orange alert due to heavy rain in Villa Tunari and Puerto Villaroel Municipalities, Cochabamba Department that affected the harvest of 20 indigenous communities. Elsewhere, in Chuquisaca Department, continuous increase of rain affected several homes, and streets due to floods; in Quechisla District, hundreds of families and at least 47 homes were affected. Additionally, an overflow of the Picolomayo river affected 4,700 people and several homes in the towns of Chuquiago, Palca Grande, Mosojllajta, Talula, and Villa Montes, Yacuiba Municipality, Tarija Department. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: Defensa Civil, Viceministerio Defensa Civil, and VIDECI.

Mexico

On 6 December 2018, the Mexico Civil Protection issued an emergency declaration for 38 municipalities in Sonora State due to frost and severe cold weather. Media reported, 300,000 people were affected due to the snow. The reports are available in Spanish at: Ministry of Interior and Ruido en la Red Noticias.

Paraguay

On 7 January 2019, the National Emergency Secretariat of Paraguay (SEN) reported heavy rain and floods occurred on Friday, 4 January in the towns of San Pedro, Capiibary, and Santa Rosa del Aguaray, San Pedro Department, where more than 62 families and 62 homes were affected. The report is available in Spanish at: SEN.