08 Jan 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 7, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 07 Jan 2019 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Bolivia

On 7 January 2019, the Bolivia Civil Defense issued an orange alert due to heavy rain in Villa Tunari and Puerto Villaroel Municipalities, Cochabamba Department that affected the harvest of 20 indigenous communities. Elsewhere, in Chuquisaca Department, continuous increase of rain affected several homes, and streets due to floods; in Quechisla District, hundreds of families and at least 47 homes were affected. Additionally, an overflow of the Picolomayo river affected 4,700 people and several homes in the towns of Chuquiago, Palca Grande, Mosojllajta, Talula, and Villa Montes, Yacuiba Municipality, Tarija Department. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: Defensa Civil, Viceministerio Defensa Civil, and VIDECI.

Mexico

On 6 December 2018, the Mexico Civil Protection issued an emergency declaration for 38 municipalities in Sonora State due to frost and severe cold weather. Media reported, 300,000 people were affected due to the snow. The reports are available in Spanish at: Ministry of Interior and Ruido en la Red Noticias.

Paraguay

On 7 January 2019, the National Emergency Secretariat of Paraguay (SEN) reported heavy rain and floods occurred on Friday, 4 January in the towns of San Pedro, Capiibary, and Santa Rosa del Aguaray, San Pedro Department, where more than 62 families and 62 homes were affected. The report is available in Spanish at: SEN.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.