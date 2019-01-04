Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 3, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 2 January 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported low temperatures and heavy rain this week in the northern part of the country and the Caribbean Region. At the national level, CONRED opened 17 temporary shelters for 4,990 affected people. Low temperatures are expected to continue in the Western Highlands and Central Plateau, including the capital city of Guatemala. The report is available in Spanish at: Secretaria de Gestion de Riesgos.

Paraguay

On 2 January 2019, the National Emergency Secretariat of Paraguay (SEN) reported heavy rain and floods in the town of San Francisco, Nanawa City, Presidente Hayes Department, where 200 families received humanitarian assistance. In Villa Hayes District, 30 families were affected due to an overflow of the Paraguay River. The report is available in Spanish at: SEN.

Wildfire

Chile

On 3 January 2019, the Chile Ministry of the Interior and Public Safety (ONEMI) issued a red alert due to a wildfire burning 150 hectares of land in the towns of Puchuncaví and Nogales, Valparaíso Province, Chile. In Los Maitenes area, Limache Commune, Valparaiso Region, 50 homes were destroyed; preventive evacuations took place. In addition, media reported 280 people were evacuated this morning from the towns of Polcura and Chorrillos, O’Higgins Region. The reports are available in Spanish at: ONEMI, Onemichile, and Biobiochile Noticias.