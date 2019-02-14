Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 13, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Paraguay

On 12 February 2019, the Paraguay National Emergency Secretariat (SEN) reported strong winds on Sunday, 10 February affecting 120 families and 121 homes in the San Pedro Department in the towns of San Pedro, Santa Rosa del Aguaray, Choré, and Puerto Antequera. The report is available in Spanish at: SEN.

Peru

On 13 February 2019, the Peru Civil Defense (INDECI) reported heavy rain and an overflow of the Vizcarra river. Households in the districts of Dos de Mayo Province, Huánuco Region were affected, and people were evacuated to safer zones. Media reported, elsewhere in Arequipa Region, 40 districts in Arequipa, Camaná, Caravelí, Castilla, Caylloma, Condesuyos, and La Unión Provinces are in a state of emergency due to landslides. The reports are available in Spanish at: INDECI and Andina Noticias.