IOM Releases First Flow Monitoring Survey on Venezuelans in Paraguay

Asunción – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has released the results of the first Flow Monitoring Survey about the Venezuelan population in Paraguay.

The survey, part of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), was implemented through 111 interviews to identify the profile of Venezuelans in Paraguay, as well as needs and aspects of their trip, migratory and employment status, and possibilities to access to the health care system.

The survey was held on 27 July, during the first edition of an information initiative for the integration of Venezuelans in Paraguay, organized by IOM jointly with government institutions, such as the General Direction of Migration (under the Ministry of Interior), the Ministry of Children and Adolescents, and the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare, among others.

Fifty per cent women and 50 per cent men were surveyed, mostly between 26 and 35 years, followed by people between 36 and 45 years.

Among the main findings of the report, half of the interviewees mentioned being single (52 per cent), while the other half said they were married or in free union. Moreover, 46 per cent had completed university studies.

Besides, 76 per cent of respondents said they had economic dependents, 34 per cent of which were currently living in Paraguay.

Almost all Venezuelans surveyed plan to stay in Paraguay, choosing as their ultimate destination the municipalities of the Central Department, especially Asunción (79 per cent), followed by Luque, Fernando de la Mora, San Lorenzo, Capiatá, San Antonio, Areguá and Lambaré.

As for the entry points to the country, most of the interviewees entered Paraguay by land. Among them, 46 per cent affirmed to have entered the country as tourists, while 31 per cent have already been granted permanent residence permits and 9 per cent have temporary residence permits.

At the time of the survey, 48 per cent of Venezuelans interviewed said they were employed and 14 per cent self-employed. Meanwhile, 34 per cent were unemployed, 2 per cent were students and 2 per cent unpaid volunteers. Regarding their labour situation, 59 per cent affirmed to be inserted in the formal labour market, while 41 per cent was employed by informal sector. In addition, 61 per cent said they were sending some sort of resources to Venezuela, mainly money, but also medicines and food.

Regarding specific assistance needs, the surveyed Venezuelans highlighted as a priority income generation and jobs, followed by legal assistance and assistance in regularization processes.

Download the report here.

This activity was financed by the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM) of the United States Department of State.

For more information please contact Chiara Masi at IOM Paraguay, Tel: + (595) 985 43 03 46, Email: cmnetto@iom.int