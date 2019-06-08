USAID partnership to support communities address climate change

Port Moresby, 07 June 2019– Today the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have agreed to collaborate more closely to support Papua New Guinea’s communities.

The signing today of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will give communities greater access to expertise to enhance the quality of submissions seeking funding to address climate change impacts. This will help them more readily access funding under the Global Environment Facility’s Small Grants Programme (SGP) and increase the work towards small-scale climate change adaptation activities initiated by local community groups and non-governmental organizations.

The MoU was signed today in an official ceremony by H.E. Ms. Catherine Ebert-Gray, US Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, and Mr. Dirk Wagener, UNDP Resident Representative in Papua New Guinea.

At the signing, H.E. Ms. Catherine Ebert-Gray said: “The U.S. government believes that every country must be given the opportunity to carve their own path to self-reliance and sustainable development. We believe that the most effective way to achieve our shared development goals is to enable local people to lead and manage their own development.”

Mr. Wagener said: “Papua New Guinea is one country where the concept of ‘thinking globally and acting locally,’ truly means something. Its natural resources and diverse cultures are incredible.”

“Funding for community initiatives aim to build community resilience against a range of challenges, amongst the most pressing, poor natural resource management and climate impacts,” added Mr. Wagener.

The Small Grant Programme is funded by the Global Environment Facility. Its administration is led by Government and supported by UNDP.

Media Contact:

Kim Allen, UNDP Communications Assistant, +675 321 2877 (ext 10) kim.allen@undp.org

Sophie Yaruso, Press and Media Manager, 3082100 (ext 2160) YARUSOS@STATE.GOV

Sunayna Nandni, USAID Communications Specialist, +679 3315434, snandni@pacificclimateready.org