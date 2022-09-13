UNICEF Papua New Guinea Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 (Earthquake): 11 September 2022

Highlights

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck at 09:46 am local time on Sunday, 11 September about 67 kilometers east of Kainantu in Eastern Highlands Province and 80 kilometers northwest of Lae, Morobe Province.

At least seven deaths have been reported, one in Madang Province and six in Morobe Province who were buried alive from landslides.

Early information from affected areas indicates moderate to heavy damages to homes built from light materials and structural damages to a newly built student dormitory at the University of Goroka that has displaced 7,600 students.

Sections of a major highway connecting 7 provinces have been damaged.