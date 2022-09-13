UNICEF Papua New Guinea Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 (Earthquake): 11 September 2022

Highlights
A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck at 09:46 am local time on Sunday, 11 September about 67 kilometers east of Kainantu in Eastern Highlands Province and 80 kilometers northwest of Lae, Morobe Province.
At least seven deaths have been reported, one in Madang Province and six in Morobe Province who were buried alive from landslides.
Early information from affected areas indicates moderate to heavy damages to homes built from light materials and structural damages to a newly built student dormitory at the University of Goroka that has displaced 7,600 students.
Sections of a major highway connecting 7 provinces have been damaged.
UNICEF is actively working with the Government, partners, and the Disaster Management team to support the development of the humanitarian response plan and implement activities to help achieve the objectives of the response plan. Preliminary estimated financial requirement is USD 3.5 million a multi-sectoral response including health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene.