UNDP supports Femili PNG with funding to address GBV

Port Moresby, 1 July 2020 Gender-based violence (GBV) and Family and Sexual Violence (FSV) continues to be a significant concern in Papua New Guinea. The global COVID-19 pandemic and associated socio-economic impact in the country has further exacerbated the issue even more.

Today, Femili PNG and the UNDP signed an agreement of PGK 275,000.00 to support survivors of FSV and GBV to have access to safe accommodation, medical assistance, and emergency supplies. The funds will also support the operation of safe houses, and Femili PNG’s partners with Personal Protective Equipment supplies as well as COVID-19 prevention information.

Dirk Wagener, UNDP Resident Representative upon signing the agreement said, “Gender-based violence affects the very fabric of our society. It is a gross violation of human rights and a criminal act. UNDP stands in solidarity with the victims and supports them through partnerships such as with Femili PNG.”

Daisy Plana, Femili PNG’s Chief Executive Officer in thanking UNDP said, it requires all partners to address the issues of FSV, GBV and all forms of violence. The funding will support Femili PNG’s continuous efforts in addressing these challenges in the communities.”

UNDP has played a key role in supporting the establishment of the Government’s National Strategy to Prevent and Respond to Gender Based Violence, 2016-2025. The strategy provides a roadmap to guide an inclusive government-led approach in implementing all legislation, policies and programme to address GBV and FSV.

“Such partnership with Femili PNG is vital to implement the GBV strategy,” Mr. Wagener added.

The funding is made available through the UNDP’s Rapid Response Facility for the global COVID-19 pandemic. It is part of the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative in PNG where UNDP is leading work on establishing coordination mechanisms on GBV response and prevention on the national and provincial level as well as working with police and village courts.