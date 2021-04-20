UNDP supplies vehicles and ICT equipment in support of Bougainville peace process

Two vehicles and information technology equipment worth Kina 325,000 (USD 92,370) was today handed over in Port Moresby to the National Coordination Office for Bougainville Affairs (NCOBA) by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in support of the ongoing post-referendum process, as part of the implementation of the Bougainville Peace Agreement.

The vehicles and much needed equipment was handed over by UNDP to ensure that the key national government institution for Bougainville affairs is fully equipped to perform its functions toward the post-referendum process and socio-economic support to the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

UNDP Papua New Guinea Resident Representative, Mr. Dirk Wagener, who joined with NCOBA Caretaker Director, Mr. Wemin Boi for the handover, said that the UNDP and the United Nations have a long history in Bougainville dating back to the cessation of hostilities in the end of the 1990s. This includes early recovery efforts in the agriculture sector, weapons disposal, capacity development, support to the establishment of the Autonomous Bougainville Government in 2005, and support to the Bougainville House of Representatives. It also includes support to the referendum, and now continued substantive support to the post-referendum process.

“The Bougainville Peace Agreement is the cornerstone of one of the most successful peace processes in the world thus far. It joins the Government of Papua New Guinea and the Autonomous Bougainville Government in their pursuit of a sustainable and inclusive future that can only rest on peace.

“UNDP supports the preparations for the Bougainville Economic and Investment Summit, that will provide an avenue for stakeholders to discuss economic and investment opportunities for the Autonomous Region of Bougainville. It will also support the Autonomous Bougainville Government in developing their long and medium-term socio-economic development plans going forward,” Mr Wagener said.

UNDP supports the implementation of the Bougainville Peace Agreement, and its Post-Referendum process, through a comprehensive Programme of support funded by the Governments of Germany, Ireland, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The programme also receives substantive funding from the UN Peacebuilding Fund. UNDP continues providing policy advisory, capacity, technical and logistical support to the National Coordination Office for Bougainville Affairs and the Autonomous Bougainville Government to assist with the post-referendum consultation and dialogue process.