19 Feb 2019

Two buried alive in Madang landslide

Report
from The National
Published on 19 Feb 2019 View Original

By DOROTHY Mark.

TWO people were buried alive in a landslide as heavy rain caused havoc in Madang last week.

Raicoast MP Peter Sapia travelled to Ranara in the Naho Rawa local level government to assess the damage with the disaster office team from Madang.

Madang disaster office director Rudolf Mongallee said heavy rain in the area caused the landslide which buried the two people alive.

It could not be confirmed whether their bodies had been recovered.

He said people living along the Finisterer mountain range has been subjected to landslides.

He warned the villagers to be careful as water coming down the mountains were causing more soil erosion. “People living in the Finistere Range should be careful when there’s heavy rainfall,” Mongallee said.

He said gardens and homes were under water and affected the movement of people.

Meanwhile, hundreds were stranded along the Madang-Usino highway when a section of the road was damaged by flooding.

Mongallee said a section the highway at Negeri was washed away.

Some passengers returned to Madang while others crossed to catch transport on the other side.

Mongallee said the Works Department and contractors had begun fixing the damaged road.

Highway users are also still using a wet crossing after the Menia bridge near Dumpu was damaged.

Mongallee said passengers would have to get to the other side to complete their trips.

Ramu Sugar-based policeman Adam Yawing said locals were taking advantage of the disaster to set up illegal road blocks and claiming fees from passengers.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.