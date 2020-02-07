07 Feb 2020

Six confirmed dead

Report
from The National
Published on 07 Feb 2020 View Original

By ELIAS LARI

SIX people have been confirmed dead in the flood that caught villagers by surprise on Monday afternoon in the Mul local level government of Western Highlands.

Four bodies have been found while villagers are still looking for two.

The five youths confirmed dead are: Odila Ofali (Grade Eight), Philemon Josh Julden (Grade Four), Jeffery Paul (teenager), Kont Wilson Walg (in elementary school), and Paul Wan (Grade Four).

The old man was Buibeng Piam. The bodies of Walg and Julden are yet to be found.

The people affected are from the Nenga Elpulgimb ward, Marapana ward and Balk ward.

Nenga Elpulgimb ward councillor Oks Ponum said two children managed to save themselves by holding onto bushes to withstand the current. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

Ponum said 10 people swept away were rescued by villagers downstream. Mud and debris had buried food gardens.

“We are mourning the deaths of our loved ones most of them are children. It is a big loss to the Nenga and Muntika tribes,” Ponum said.

“This is the worst disaster we have experienced.”

Provincial disaster coordinator Robin Yakamb confirmed the number of deaths yesterday.

He agreed it was one of the worst disasters in the province.

He has informed the government of the extent of the damage and the loss which will affect the people for some time.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.