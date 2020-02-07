Six confirmed dead

By ELIAS LARI

SIX people have been confirmed dead in the flood that caught villagers by surprise on Monday afternoon in the Mul local level government of Western Highlands.

Four bodies have been found while villagers are still looking for two.

The five youths confirmed dead are: Odila Ofali (Grade Eight), Philemon Josh Julden (Grade Four), Jeffery Paul (teenager), Kont Wilson Walg (in elementary school), and Paul Wan (Grade Four).

The old man was Buibeng Piam. The bodies of Walg and Julden are yet to be found.

The people affected are from the Nenga Elpulgimb ward, Marapana ward and Balk ward.

Nenga Elpulgimb ward councillor Oks Ponum said two children managed to save themselves by holding onto bushes to withstand the current. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

Ponum said 10 people swept away were rescued by villagers downstream. Mud and debris had buried food gardens.

“We are mourning the deaths of our loved ones most of them are children. It is a big loss to the Nenga and Muntika tribes,” Ponum said.

“This is the worst disaster we have experienced.”

Provincial disaster coordinator Robin Yakamb confirmed the number of deaths yesterday.

He agreed it was one of the worst disasters in the province.

He has informed the government of the extent of the damage and the loss which will affect the people for some time.