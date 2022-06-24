Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Risk Analysis of the United Nations Mission in Papua New Guinea

This analysis has utilised knowledge from the DPKO Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Risk Management Toolkit (2018), the UNDP Risk Management Guidance document (2019) and The United Nations Peace Operations SEA risk management toolkit (2018). An analysis of risks of sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) by UN personnel is necessary to prioritize areas of work that should be undertaken as part of a broader strategy for the protection against sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) in Papua New Guinea. The recommendations from this analysis will inform the 2021-2022 action plan for the UN PSEA Taskforce. This analysis will broadly be guided by the following:

What is the likelihood that UN personnel commit SEA in this Mission environment? Which factors drive this risk? What is the institutional capacity of agencies and personnel to handle allegations of SEA

A risk analysis of this nature would use information from previous SEA allegations and incidents, however, there were no formal complaints or incidents reported to the RC in the past two years. At the time of this risk analysis, the United Nations in Papua New Guinea PSEA Taskforce has been functioning for 6 months since its establishment in August 2020. The taskforce is made up of PSEA focal points from 13 UN agencies which operate in country and is guided by an annual action plan which will be reviewed in July 2021. This risk analysis has used existing information on the prevalence of violence against women and children, attitudes toward violence, exploitation and abuse, gender equality and gender norms as a basis contextual analysis. It has also been guided by the results of a UN wide survey of 280 staff in Papua New Guinea which took place in February 2021. This survey assessed the perception, awareness, and knowledge of all UN personnel on the prohibitions on sexual exploitation and abuse, and their role in prevention and response. The analysis also looks at risks associated with implementing partner organisations, contractors, and remote field staff. It provides a summary of risk factors, likelihood and impact through the Risk Register located at the end of the document. It also provides recommendations on key actions to take in response to the analysis.