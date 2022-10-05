Report on Kadovar (Papua New Guinea) — June 2022

Bulletin of the Global Volcanism Network, vol. 47, no. 6 (June 2022)

Managing Editor: Benjamin Andrews. Edited by Kadie L. Bennis.

Kadovar (Papua New Guinea) Occasional ash plumes and weak thermal anomalies during September 2021-May 2022

Kadovar

Papua New Guinea

3.608°S, 144.588°E; summit elev. 365 m

Kadovar is a 2-km-wide island located in the Bismarck Sea off the coast of New Guinea about 25 km NNE from the mouth of the Sepik River. The current eruption began in January 2018, which has recently consisted of intermittent ash and gas-and-steam plumes and weak summit thermal anomalies (BGVN 46:09). Similar activity persisted during this reporting period of September 2021 through May 2022 using information from the Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) and satellite data.

Activity during the reporting period was relatively low, although intermittent ash plumes were reported by satellite and wind model data from the Darwin VAAC. Ash plumes rose to 1.5 km altitude on 8-9 October 2021, 3, 5, and 9 November 2021, and 8 April 2022. Occasional white gas-and-steam plumes that drifted in different directions were also visible in Sentinel-2 satellite images on clear weather days throughout the reporting period (figure 63). Thermal activity was generally low; two thermal anomalies were detected on 2 May, according to data from MODVOLC’s infrared satellite data. Sentinel-2 infrared satellite imagery showed an anomaly at the summit, often accompanied by a gas-and-steam plume (figure 64).

Geological Summary. The 2-km-wide island of Kadovar is the emergent summit of a Bismarck Sea stratovolcano of Holocene age. It is part of the Schouten Islands, and lies off the coast of New Guinea, about 25 km N of the mouth of the Sepik River. Prior to an eruption that began in 2018, a lava dome formed the high point of the andesitic volcano, filling an arcuate landslide scarp open to the south; submarine debris-avalanche deposits occur in that direction. Thick lava flows with columnar jointing forms low cliffs along the coast. The youthful island lacks fringing or offshore reefs. A period of heightened thermal phenomena took place in 1976. An eruption began in January 2018 that included lava effusion from vents at the summit and at the E coast.

