Ravaged by floods, 300 homeless, 35 homes lost

UNABATED heavy rain in East New Britain over the past week has seen 35 homes ravaged by flood waters with 300 made homeless and schools suspended.

Caritas coordinator of the Archdiocese of Rabaul Fr Gabriel Pabet visited families taking refuge at St Joseph’s Malagunan Parish Hall and the village to make an assessment.

He said that Malagunan No 3 village comprised five zones. Zones one and two consisted of seven small Christian communities and were the ones badly affected.

The number of families affected and entering the parish grounds continued to increase, Pabet said.

St Joseph’s Malagunan Parish priest Fr Francis Paska is in control of the situation as he works with the Rabaul district personnel under the leadership of the Marakan Uvano.

Paska said they had started to bring in rations and basic kitchenware for the affected families.

Pius Romi, a church leader and one of those affected by the flooding, said the affected area was a pathway for mud-flow during the 1994 volcanic eruptions. It was 30 metres wide.

He said that although it should be the natural outlet for flood waters from a gully that started inland as far as Navunaram, Rakunai, Latlat, Raluan one and two and down the Burmah Ridge, it was directed towards Rapolo village.

That means it also catches water from other gullies that also runs down along the other ridges before draining into the sea.

Domi claimed that the reason for the devastating floods was the buildup of water from previous floods further up at the Burmah Ridge due to landslides that blocked the gully and turned it into a dam which on Monday morning burst its banks and widened the flow to about 100m.

He said there were a few injuries but no-one died.

Paska acknowledged his own church and community leaders for welcoming, organising, and controlling the affected families.

He encouraged them to live communally and share equally whatever they received.

He thanked the Rabaul district and Caritas Rabaul for their immediate response.

Meanwhile heavy flooding and damage caused to the Warangoi Hydropower Station has forced PNG Power Ltd to shut down the generation plant.

PPL on its social media page said: “The Warangoi Hydropower Station was shut down on Monday (Feb 18) at 1.42pm due heavy flooding on the Warangoi of both rivers causing extensive damage to Warangoi intake and tailrace.

“The re-routing and temporary barrier works completed on Feb 3 have been washed away.

“Flooding still continues as the Gazelle system is currently experiencing continuous rainfall and strong winds.”