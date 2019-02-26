26 Feb 2019

Province appeals to govt for relief supplies

Report
from The National
Published on 25 Feb 2019 View Original

THE East New Britain government is appealing to the national government for emergency relief support funds.

East New Britain Governor Nakikus Konga, pictured, will make a submission on flooding damge that is currently being experienced in the province.

Konga said they had drawn up a budget of K98 million and it would be included in the submission.

The provincial executive council held a meeting on Thursday to endorse the submission and budget. The council meeting was held in Kokopo.

Konga told The National that disaster was everybody’s business so the Government should look into the matter.

“Out of that K98 million, we are requesting the government to immediately give us K17.8 million,” Konga said.

He said the funds would be used to help affected communities to relocate them to another area.

Konga said all communities in East New Britain were linked by roads and bridges and almost all those roads had been cut off since last Monday when the heavy rain began.

But he said the roads were already in a bad state before the rain began.

Konga said roads had not been upgraded or maintained for 10 years.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.