Province appeals to govt for relief supplies

THE East New Britain government is appealing to the national government for emergency relief support funds.

East New Britain Governor Nakikus Konga, pictured, will make a submission on flooding damge that is currently being experienced in the province.

Konga said they had drawn up a budget of K98 million and it would be included in the submission.

The provincial executive council held a meeting on Thursday to endorse the submission and budget. The council meeting was held in Kokopo.

Konga told The National that disaster was everybody’s business so the Government should look into the matter.

“Out of that K98 million, we are requesting the government to immediately give us K17.8 million,” Konga said.

He said the funds would be used to help affected communities to relocate them to another area.

Konga said all communities in East New Britain were linked by roads and bridges and almost all those roads had been cut off since last Monday when the heavy rain began.

But he said the roads were already in a bad state before the rain began.

Konga said roads had not been upgraded or maintained for 10 years.