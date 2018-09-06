Polio this week as of 4 September 2018
Summary of new viruses this week: Papua New Guinea – three new cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1). No new cases of wild poliovirus. Afghanistan and Pakistan continue to detect WPV1 through environmental sampling, indicating sustained transmission. See country sections below for more details.
Featured on polioeradication.org: Remembering Kofi Annan – Kofi Annan, former Secretary-General of the United Nations, made significant and important contributions to global efforts to eradicate polio.
Also featured on www.polioeradication.org: A career spent chasing down polio – WHO’s Chris Maher has spent 25 years following polio to its last hiding places.