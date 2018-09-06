06 Sep 2018

Polio this week as of 4 September 2018

Report
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Published on 04 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (351.61 KB)

  • Summary of new viruses this week: Papua New Guinea – three new cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1). No new cases of wild poliovirus. Afghanistan and Pakistan continue to detect WPV1 through environmental sampling, indicating sustained transmission. See country sections below for more details.

  • Featured on polioeradication.org: Remembering Kofi Annan – Kofi Annan, former Secretary-General of the United Nations, made significant and important contributions to global efforts to eradicate polio.

  • Also featured on www.polioeradication.org: A career spent chasing down polio – WHO’s Chris Maher has spent 25 years following polio to its last hiding places.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.