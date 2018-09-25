Polio vaccination in NCD underway for under-15s

POLIO vaccination in the National Capital District had a slow but good start, according to coordinator Morimai Ipai.

Ipai said the overall plan was to start off in the schools and clinics but certain teams ventured into the blocks and settlements around the city as their starting point. “Due to transportation issues, we were restricted to certain areas but will be in full force from Tuesday (today),”he said. “Our teams went out late, around 11am and 1pm, and we look forward to a good turn up.” About 50 children turned up at the old Port Moresby Turf Club near Bomana to get vaccinated.

The campaign in NCD began yesterday and will go on until Oct 8, from 9:30am to 3:30pm in settlements, schools, bus stops, market places and other public area.

It is targeting for all children up to 15 years old and the nationwide campaign begins next month. “All parents and caregivers must bring their children to those designated sites with or without their clinic books because our aim is to vaccinate as many children as possible and have them protected,” Ipai said. “Spread the word to all the communities to bring their children up to 15 years old to get polio vaccination because it is safe, effective and free. “Though your children have been vaccinated you still have to bring them for this round of polio vaccination because we have already a case in NCD and the risk of spreading the virus is high. “We would be having 10 teams in those locations and we call on all community leaders, public and law-enforcing agencies to protect the health workers that will be out there at your communities to vaccinate your children in this two weeks,” Ipai said.

More than 70,000 children are expected to be vaccinated.