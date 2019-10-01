PNG – Volcanic activity, Ulawun, West New Britain and East New Britain provinces (DG ECHO, partners, government) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 October 2019)

The eruption was visible from red incandescent glow shooting up less than 100m from the base and an ash plume rising less than 1,000 metres. Preliminary observations suggest areas in the westerly direction may be affected by ashfall, but the current level of exposure to ashfall remains low. The West New Britain Provincial Disaster Centre reported that 6 care centres are open for evacuating residents. As of two weeks ago, approximately 6,200 people were staying in the care centres, which had remained open since the previous eruptions.