01 Oct 2019

PNG – Volcanic activity, Ulawun, West New Britain and East New Britain provinces (DG ECHO, partners, government) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 01 Oct 2019 View Original

  • Ulawun erupted at about 5: 00 a.m. local time (UTC+10) on 1 October, following a swarm of seismic activity that began around 11:30 a.m. local time on 30 September.

  • The eruption was visible from red incandescent glow shooting up less than 100m from the base and an ash plume rising less than 1,000 metres. Preliminary observations suggest areas in the westerly direction may be affected by ashfall, but the current level of exposure to ashfall remains low. The West New Britain Provincial Disaster Centre reported that 6 care centres are open for evacuating residents. As of two weeks ago, approximately 6,200 people were staying in the care centres, which had remained open since the previous eruptions.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.