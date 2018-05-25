25 May 2018

PNG Earthquake Response Logistics Situation Update (24 May 2018)

Report
from Government of Papua New Guinea, World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 24 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (542.8 KB)
  1. LOGISTICS OPERATIONAL UPDATES

● The Logistics Working Group supported the Government of Papua New Guinea with technical logistics assistance, to procure, plan and dispatch five containers worth of food and WASH materials to Western Province through a commercial barge operation. The vessel sailed from Port Moresby to the Fly river in Western Province. The barge called at Sturt Island, Obo Island and finally reached Kiunga, the provincial capital. Food assistance for 7200 families (36,000 persons) and 9000 litre water tanks for 52 communities have been shipped. Final distribution will be conducted with the assistance of the PNGDF and local disaster committees.

● The Moro Humanitarian Logistics Base manages the delivery of humanitarian logistics via the Oil Search (OSL) Operation in Moro. The agreed terminology for the arrangement is ‘interface’ for the extensive cooperation of donated ‘in-kind’ logistics by OSL to the humanitarian community. Use of the logistics interface is based on a resolved distribution plan by the respective organization and needs to be endorsed by respective cluster, submitted via the Logistics Working Group and the established Request for Assistance (RFA) forms and procedures.

● While many access roads are being re-established, last-mile transport to locations only reachable via helicopter continues to be a major constraint for the response. The Logistics Working Group is working on identifying commercial options to ensure that remote communities can be reached, however it needs the cooperation of the cluster leads to identify those communities.

