PM O’Neill and MPs Travelling to Mendi tomorrow – Restate call for Police and Leaders to not Interfere in Areas Outside Their Responsibilities

The Prime Minister, Hon. Peter O’Neill CMG MP, and Members of Parliament, including Ministers, will travel to Mendi tomorrow to reinforce the good work of the members of the Emergency team, after Local Leaders involved in election petition travelled to Mendi today.

Following overnight media comments by the Southern Highlands Provincial Police Commander, the Prime Minister has expressed disappointed that the PPC has seen fit to make statements that are outside his responsibility.

The Prime Minister has further urged police on the ground to carry out their duties in maintaining rule of law and investigating offences without interference from politics.

“I am surprised that the PPC appears out of touch as reports are that he was not presented in Mendi when the burning of assets took place,” the Prime Minister said.

“His job now is to reinforce the rule of law, which means investigating and apprehending those involved in criminal acts and preventing further agitation between opposing groups.”

The Prime Minister said elected leaders and government officials have to carry out their respective roles diligently and not seek to influence the other.

“The role of elected leaders is to work with their supporters, to manage their expectations and to calm emotions so that tensions cannot re-emerge.

“Southern Highlands Members of Parliament, who are at the centre of election disputes, are doing exactly that. They have met with local leaders in Port Moresby and this has resulted is the peace that in place in Mendi.

“Local leaders travelled to Mendi today to continue maintaining peace and order in the town.

“Tomorrow, I will travel to Mendi with Members of Parliament, including Ministers, to reinforce the positive work already being undertaken by members of the Emergency team. These efforts have brought about order in Mendi town and these efforts are continuing.”

The Prime Minister has again reminded Leaders to not be involved in police investigations currently underway.

“Let the police get on with their work independent of political interference.

“As I stated yesterday, this includes talk of compensation and other pressures that undermine due legal process.”