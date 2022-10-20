PM Marape says government aware of prolonged drought in provinces and is ready to assist

Prime Minister Hon. James Marape says the Government is well aware of prolonged drought in several provinces of the country and is on standby to assist.

He said this in Parliament on Friday (October 14, 2022) when answering a question from Daulo MP, Hon. Ekime Gorosahu, on the drought conditions in his electorate.

MP Gorosahu said four months of drought had seen many food gardens drying up and his people were asking if Government would assist.

PM Marape said East New Britain, New Ireland, Manus and parts of Morobe were also affected by the drought.

“We are looking at how best we can have relief, however, each district should in the meantime look at how best it can support its people,” he said.

“The National Government will have a holistic approach to this issue of prolonged drought, especially in the northern part of our country and New Guinea Islands.

“I can assure you that we will look at this and we will have a programme to assist our people in drought-affected areas.”