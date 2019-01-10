10 Jan 2019

People warned to stay alert as rain will continue to May

Report
from The National
Published on 10 Jan 2019

By TONY PALME and MICHAEL LAI

PEOPLE have been warned to stay prepared because although the weather is clearing in some parts of the country, the monsoon season does not end until May.

National Weather Service director Samuel Maiha said people in Momase and New Guinea Islands should brace themselves for strong winds.

“We may have a clear sky for a week but (expect more) rain and strong winds (later),” Maiha said. Maiha told The National that villagers must not let their guards down. “We may have clear skies with no rain for some days. But this does not mean the wet season is over,” he said.

“Rain and strong wind only end in May.”

People in Jiwaka have also been warned that weather patterns are unpredictable and that they should be prepared for landslides, floods and strong winds.

Provincial disaster coordinator John Kupul warned people living near big rivers to move to higher grounds when it rains.

“And if you have houses and gardens in the mountains, beware of landslides during heavy rain,” he said.

“If you have huge trees in your area, it is important to stay alert when strong winds blow.”

He said global warming and climate change were having significant impacts on the weather.

“It is important that people know the changes in these natural weather cycles. We are expecting frequent floods and landslides because of heavy rain coupled with strong wind. This will get worse because it is a global problem, and it is here to stay,” Kupul said.

