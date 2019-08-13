Papua New Guinea: Volcanic Eruptions - Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update Update n° 1 DREF n° MDRPG010

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

This operation supports the unfolding situation in Papua New Guinea in response to two separate volcanic eruptions that took place during the last week of June.

On 26 June, the Ulawun volcano, about 130 km (81 miles) southwest of the township of Rabaul, East New Britain, started emitting ash plumes. Ash plumes have risen to 50,000ft, and the Aviation Colour Code has been raised to Red. Mount Ulawun in West New Britain Province (New Britain island) erupted magmatic gas, ash and lava flows on 25 June at 22.00 UTC after increased activity in recent weeks. Between 3,000 and 5,000 people voluntarily evacuated the immediate vicinity of Ulawun, according to the National Disaster Centre. The ash plume is moving generally south but has slowed down. No casualties have been reported so far. Current information with regards to the impacts of Ulawun volcano eruption are:

• Over 10,000 people were evacuated to government managed care centers, pre-identified evacuation sites and host communities in West New Britain and 427 persons sheltered in one care center in East New Britain.

• Approximately 755 households (3,775 people) moved to three care centres. The largest is Baliau with 447 households (2,235 people), followed by Kuluguma with 182 households (910 people), while 76 households (380 people) are staying in Boda and 50 households (250 people) are staying in Iassa.

• Madang disaster authorities identified immediate needs for food and water. The Provincial Disaster Centre is coordinating with Madang Red Cross Branch to response to the volcano affected population.

• West New Britain, the latest IOM Displacement tracking has registered 8,0411 persons in two formal care centers, one in Kabaya and the other in Bakada and 6 pre identified evacuation sites. In

• Food and other relief items are being distributed by provincial teams.

• Ashfall has been observed across Talesea district down to Kimbe. The only significant ashfall impact is to the Ubili population

• Some of the displaced populations are visiting their homes to tend to gardens and fix some damage from the ashfall but returning to care centers every night.

Provincial state of emergency was declared in West New Britain and activated emergency response plan. They recently revised the enforced relocation radius zone to 10 km from the original 20 km radius.

On 28 June, volcanic activity was reported on Manam volcano, Madang province, from about 7:00 a.m. As of 7:45 a.m., PNG time, on 29 June, the volcano was emitting volcanic ash up to 4,572 meters (15,000 feet), and superheated pyroclastic flows to the west and northeast slopes of the volcano, according to Rabaul Volcanological Observatory. Current information with regards to the impacts of Manam volcano eruption are:

