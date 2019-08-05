Papua New Guinea – Volcanic eruption (DG ECHO, governments, UN OCHA, IOM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 August 2019)
On 3 August, Mt Ulawun erupted. According to the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre in Darwin, the ash plume is almost 14 km high. Flights between Port Moresby and Kimbe Airport were cancelled over the weekend.
Fine ash from the eruption fell in Kimbe Town and may continue to fall on communities directly downwind of the volcano.
Approximately 8,000 people are still displaced following the last eruption in June.