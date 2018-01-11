11 Jan 2018

Papua New Guinea: Volcanic Activity PNG Disaster Management Team Situation Update No. 5 (as of 11 January 2018)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UN Country Team in Papua New Guinea
Published on 11 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (177.19 KB)

This update is produced by the PNG Disaster Management Team Secretariat in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 10 January 2018. The next update will be issued on or around 12 January 2018.

Background

Kadovar Island became active on 5 January 2018 with volcanic activity.

The provincial government confirmed that to date there have been no casualties and the entire population of Kadovar island (591 people) has been evacuated.

The Kadovar population was successfully evacuated to neighbouring Brup Brup island by 6 January and is presently being hosted there. The total current population on Brup Brup is 1400 people.

In addition to food, water and shelter, clothing have been identified by the government as an immediate need.

The provincial government outlined its current response plan as two-fold:

  • Prime Minister’s Office will directly support the provincial government with food and water supplies for two weeks (from 8 January) for 2,000 people (on Brup Brup island).

  • Within two weeks, Provincial Government is planning to evacuate islanders from Kadovar, Brup Brup and Biem islands (approximately 3,000-4,000 people) to a site on mainland East Sepik. The identified location is in Turubu LLG in Wewak District (east of Wewak town).

Current Situation

On 10 January, the Rabaul Volcanological Observatory reiterated its previous warning of the possibility of landslides and the explosive nature of magma generating tsunamis as Kadovar continued to erupt with ash and steam being emitted.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit http://unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.