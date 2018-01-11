Papua New Guinea: Volcanic Activity PNG Disaster Management Team Situation Update No. 5 (as of 11 January 2018)

This update is produced by the PNG Disaster Management Team Secretariat in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 10 January 2018. The next update will be issued on or around 12 January 2018.

Background

Kadovar Island became active on 5 January 2018 with volcanic activity.

The provincial government confirmed that to date there have been no casualties and the entire population of Kadovar island (591 people) has been evacuated.

The Kadovar population was successfully evacuated to neighbouring Brup Brup island by 6 January and is presently being hosted there. The total current population on Brup Brup is 1400 people.

In addition to food, water and shelter, clothing have been identified by the government as an immediate need.

The provincial government outlined its current response plan as two-fold:

Prime Minister’s Office will directly support the provincial government with food and water supplies for two weeks (from 8 January) for 2,000 people (on Brup Brup island).

Within two weeks, Provincial Government is planning to evacuate islanders from Kadovar, Brup Brup and Biem islands (approximately 3,000-4,000 people) to a site on mainland East Sepik. The identified location is in Turubu LLG in Wewak District (east of Wewak town).

Current Situation

On 10 January, the Rabaul Volcanological Observatory reiterated its previous warning of the possibility of landslides and the explosive nature of magma generating tsunamis as Kadovar continued to erupt with ash and steam being emitted.