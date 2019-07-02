02 Jul 2019

Papua New Guinea: Volcanic Activity - Office of the Resident Coordinator Flash Update No. 3 (As of 02 July 2019)

Report
from UN Country Team in Papua New Guinea
Published on 02 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (149.76 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• On 26 June, the Ulawun volcano in West New Britain erupted. The eruption ceased after 24 hours.

• Approximately 13,250 people have moved to at least 9 care centre sites in West New Britain.

• On 28 June, the Manam volcano in Madang began actively emitting volcanic ash and superheated pyroclastic flows to the west and northeast slopes of the volcano.

• Approximately 3,775 people have moved to three care centres on the mainland in Madang.

• Food and other relief items are being distributed by provincial teams, but significant gaps remain.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Mt Ulawun Volcanic Activity

Approximately 13,250 people have congregated in at least 9 care centre sites in West New Britain. Two people have been reportedly sustained light injuries during the relocation. Overcrowding has been observed in the care centre sites. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a large number of people are staying in open areas without shelter, minimal food supplies, with limited access to clean drinking water, latrines, and sanitation.

There are public health risks of vector-borne diseases, measles, and other vaccine-preventable and diarrhoeal diseases. Due to heavy ashfall remaining on the runway, Air Niugini flights into Hoskins Airport were cancelled again as of 1 July until a further review is undertaken by the airline.
Manam Volcanic Activity Manam volano erupted on Friday 28 June at 07:00 (PGT), emitting volcanic ash up to 4,572 meters (15,000 feet) and superheated pyroclastic flows to the west and northeast slopes of the volcano, according to Rabaul Volcanological Observatory. According to reports from partners on the ground, up to seven villages including Dugulava, Yassa, Budua, Madauri, Waia, Dangale and Bokure were affected by ashfall and pyroclastic flow and debris. Approximately 755 households (3,775 people) have moved to three care centres. The largest is Baliau with 447 households (2,235 people), followed by Kuluguma with 182 households (910 people), while 76 households (380 people) are staying in Boda and 50 households (250 people) are staying in Iassa.

