29 Jun 2019

Papua New Guinea - Volcanic activity (National Disaster Centre Papua New Guinea) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 29 Jun 2019 View Original

As of 27 June, increased activity was reported from Manam volcano in the Madang province in Papua New Guinea. In the morning of the 28 June, the volcano continues to emit volcanic ash up to 4,572 meter and pyroclastic flows to the west and northeast slopes of Mount Manam.
Approximately 755 households (3,775 people) have been evacuated to three care centres as a pre-emptive measure. The National Disaster Centre is coordinating the overall response and assistance together with the local authorities.
ERCC and Echofield are in contact with the authorities and monitoring the situation.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.