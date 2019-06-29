Papua New Guinea - Volcanic activity (National Disaster Centre Papua New Guinea) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 June 2019)

As of 27 June, increased activity was reported from Manam volcano in the Madang province in Papua New Guinea. In the morning of the 28 June, the volcano continues to emit volcanic ash up to 4,572 meter and pyroclastic flows to the west and northeast slopes of Mount Manam.

Approximately 755 households (3,775 people) have been evacuated to three care centres as a pre-emptive measure. The National Disaster Centre is coordinating the overall response and assistance together with the local authorities.

ERCC and Echofield are in contact with the authorities and monitoring the situation.