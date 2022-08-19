Papua New Guinea: Violence in Enga, Hela, Southern Highlands provinces Disaster Management Team Flash Update No. 03 (As of 19 August 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Food insecurity is becoming an urgent need in Porgera and other districts as the prolonged disruption of supply chains continues to affect violence-torn communities.

Access is improving in some affected areas, but outbreaks of violence remain unpredictable. New election-related violence in Mendi is affecting access to Nipa and Margarima districts.

Initial relief supplies have reached 300 families in need in Porgera. Australia also announced an initial response package valued at AUD 2.25 million (PGK 5.5 million)

DSS is assessing the affected districts and provinces. Next week, a joint team led by the National Disaster Centre and the Disaster Management Team will meet with security forces to develop processes for safe delivery of relief goods and assistance.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Episodic violence continues to occur in communities in Enga, Hela, and Southern Highlands provinces. Although attempts are being made by provincial and district authorities with local partners to conduct preliminary assessments of people displaced, people continuously move and local partners are unable to accurately count or track displacements. Schools and many health facilities in the affected areas remain closed and supply chains have yet to be fully restored, exacerbating the food insecurity and other socio-economic impacts felt by the conflict-affected communities.

In Porgera, Enga, the law-and-order situation remains tense. While roads are general open and transportation moving relatively freely, there continue to be unconfirmed reports of spontaneous roadblocks in certain spots. Businesses such as banks and shops remain closed and government services, including schools, health facilities, and even police stations remain shuttered, according to civil society and church partners. Public servants and business owners have yet to return, although the joint venture operating the mine in Porgera announced today that it is preparing to resume operations.

At least three shipments of relief goods have reached about 300 displaced families in Porgera through distribution by local churches. With the distribution of aid beginning, more families are coming forward to seek assistance due to the severe food insecurity brought about by the fighting and subsequent disruption of the delivery of food, goods, and services and the closure of the bank. At least one church has reported being threatened by a local fighter who was seeking food for his clan, indicating an urgent demand for emergency food supplies.

The new member of parliament for Porgera/Paiela district has been briefed on the response so far. He will be returning in a week and will work with stakeholders to provide support to the affected in Porgera. Final mining agreements between Barrick Gold, Enga provincial government, and the Porgera Mine Landowners were signed yesterday.

In Kompiam-Ambum district, fighting has ceased, but a peace committee still has not been established to lead negotiations.

A partial list of displaced persons from two tribes in Kompiam was shared with a local faith-based organization, but more thorough assessments have yet to begin. The main road between the provincial capital, Wabag, and Kompiam has been reopened. However, reports indicate that travel between Kompiam and Wabag and onward to Mt. Hagen, the regional city, is occasionally disrupted by 8 tribes that fought against the tribe of the incumbent member of parliament.

There are no new updates for Lagaip district in Enga, Komo-Magarima district, in Hela province. According to IOM, initial needs assessments had begun in Margarima and Nipa districts but were halted due to inaccessibility to certain areas still controlled by fighters. Fighting in Pessi 1 and 2 villages in Nipa, Southern Highlands, continued during the reporting period.

Violence this week in Mendi, Southern Highlands, over the apparent destruction of ballot boxes in police custody have forced the provincial administrator and deputy provincial administrators for social justice and corporate services to flee to Port Moresby. The law-and-order situation remains tense in Mendi and the provincial administration is appealing for police reinforcements.

According to the district disaster coordinator, the main road leading to Mendi has been blocked off by people from Nipa and Poroma. Kutubu is currently cut off from the movement of basic goods and services. In addition to the roadblocks, a bridge connecting to Kutubu has been dismantled. At least 46 houses have been burned and five people killed. About 250 displaced people are living with relatives and neighbouring tribes.