Papua New Guinea – Violence in Enga, Hela and Southern Highlands Provinces (DG ECHO, UNOCHA, Papua New Guinea Disaster Management Team/DMT) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 August 2022)

-
The violent episodes that broke out in the provinces of Enga, Hela and Southern Highlands last May have since escalated, resulting in a humanitarian situation.
-
According to unofficial estimates, over 300 people died, 25,700 students are unable to attend school, and 557,800 people have no or limited access to basic health services due to damaged facilities, lack of staff and disrupted supply chains.
-
Needs assessments have not been conducted nor has any initial assistance been provided for those affected in Nipa district, Southern Highlands.
-
The Government positioned 120 troops in Wabag on 27 July for further deployment to Porgera, Laiagam, and Kompiam to secure State assets and support the police.
-The National Disaster Centre has activated its Emergency Operations Centre and is planning to convene a meeting with Government and non-government counterparts.
- The US announced an initial $100,000 through the Agency for International Development for immediate humanitarian assistance, responding to worsening displacement.