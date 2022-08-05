Papua New Guinea – Violence in Enga, Hela and Southern Highlands Provinces (DG ECHO, UNOCHA, Papua New Guinea Disaster Management Team/DMT) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 August 2022)

The violent episodes that broke out in the provinces of Enga, Hela and Southern Highlands last May have since escalated, resulting in a humanitarian situation.

According to unofficial estimates, over 300 people died, 25,700 students are unable to attend school, and 557,800 people have no or limited access to basic health services due to damaged facilities, lack of staff and disrupted supply chains.

Needs assessments have not been conducted nor has any initial assistance been provided for those affected in Nipa district, Southern Highlands.