Papua New Guinea - Violence in Enga, Hela and the Southern Highland provinces (Papua New Guinea Disaster Management Team/DMT, UN, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 August 2022)

The outbreak of violence in Enga, Hela and the Southern Highland provinces being reported by the Disaster Management Team, UN and partners has resulted in new displacements and various basic needs such as provision of food, protection, shelter and health.

On 9 August, the Humanitarian Needs and Priorities Plan was issued, requiring USD16.6 million to address the multi-sectoral needs of 78,000 people in the three districts (from August 2022 to May 2023).