Papua New Guinea: Violence in Enga Disaster Management Team Flash Update No. 01 (As of 31 July 2022)

This update is produced by Papua New Guinea Disaster Management Team (DMT) in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 24 to 31 July 2022. For information on previous developments between 8 May and 24 July, please contact the DMT Secretariat.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Unofficial estimates place the number of deaths since May in the affected areas to over 300 people.

• About 25,700 students are unable to attend school and about 557,800 people have no or limited access to basic health services due to damaged facilities, lack of staff who have fled the violence, disrupted supply chains, and other impacts from the violence.

• Government deployed 120 troops to Wabag on 27 July for further deployment to Porgera, Laiagam, ang Kompiam to secure state assets and, with police, law and order in those areas.

• Initial response from private sector and Highlands Humanitarian Hub, but additional relief will need to be mobilized immediately.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Unofficial estimates place the number of deaths since May in the affected areas to over 300 people, with at least 150 from Enga province. The number of deaths associated with the ongoing violence is expected to continue to rise. At least 200 homes have been reported destroyed in Porgera, Enga, and over 300 houses in Magarima, Hela, but the actual number is likely much higher.

Over 27 new killings, including 2 women and 2 children, occurred in Porgera, according to CARE. Community leaders there continue to report cases of rape of women and girls.

On 26 July, the Meriamanda Seventh Day Adventist Church in in Kompiam district, Enga, was burnt down amid political violence there, according to ADRA. Additionally, 9 families (9 men, 12 women, 37 children) lost their homes to the violence.

On 29 July, 9 women were abducted and accused of sorcery in relation to the unexpected death of a prominent local businessman. Four of the women died from torture while 5 were rescued by police and the Catholic mission there. Of those who were rescued, 3 remain in critical condition. The homes of the women and some of their clan members were destroyed. There have been other reports in Enga of sorcery accusations related to ballot counting, according to the Catholic Diocese in Enga.

About 25,700 students are unable to attend school and about 557,800 people have no or limited access to basic health services due to damaged facilities, lack of staff who have fled the violence, disrupted supply chains, and other impacts from the violence.

Estimates from organizations and government officials in the affected districts and provinces indicate that about 19,000 people are displaced in or have fled from the conflict-affected areas. In some places, churches, considered safe havens, are hosting displaced populations; others have fled to other communities in and outside the respective provinces. There is