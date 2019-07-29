Papua New Guinea Ulawun Volcanic Activity Displacement Tracking Matrix: West New Britain Province - DTM Round 2 (29 July 2019)

SHELTER

Tarpaulins were the most common type of shelter for majority of IDPs in 75% of the sites assessed.Tents were the second most common type of shelter followed by empty buildings and makeshift shelters in 25% of the sites assessed. IDPs previously living in school buildings (e.g. at Kabaya Primary) vacated school premises because classes were scheduled to open during the week of 22 July. This led to overcrowding in the available shelters in Kabaya care centre.