22 Jun 2018

Papua New Guinea - Status: affected by circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus

Report
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Published on 22 Jun 2018 View Original

Circulation of vaccine-derived poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1) has been confirmed in Papua New Guinea, with a case reported from Morobe province, as well as the same virus isolated from two healthy children from the same community. Surveillance for AFP cases is being strengthened and an outbreak response will be implemented.

The detection of cVDPVs underscores the importance of maintaining high levels of routine vaccination coverage at all levels to minimize the risk and consequences of any poliovirus circulation. A robust outbreak response is needed to rapidly stop the VDPV1 transmission. WHO will continue to evaluate the epidemiological situation and outbreak response measures being implemented.

Travel advice

WHO’s International Travel and Health recommends that all travellers to polio-affected areas be fully vaccinated against polio. Residents (and visitors for more than 4 weeks) from infected areas should receive an additional dose of OPV or inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) within 4 weeks to 12 months of travel.

