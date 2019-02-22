Papua New Guinea - Severe weather (Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 February 2019)
Heavy rainfall and strong winds have affected East New Britain province of Papua New Guinea over the past days, causing damage, flash floods and rivers to overflow. Local media reported two deaths, flooded houses, especially in the area of Malaguna, Rabaul, and many blocked roads, including the main roads between Kokopo, Rabaul and Kerevat. Over the next 48 hours, more heavy rainfall could affect East New Britain province.